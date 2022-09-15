The future of hospitals: Flexible space for the next pandemic

Debra Kamin
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Officials at Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego had already begun work on a US$1.2 billion (S$1.68 billion) transformation of its campus when the pandemic hit, forcing them to switch gears. As hospitals across the United States struggled to deal with surging cases, it became clear that the facility's new design would need to evolve.

"When the pandemic came along, it really changed the lens of how we do health care design," said Dr Nicholas Holmes, chief operating officer of Rady, the only children's hospital in San Diego County and the largest in California. "And what we learnt over the past few years, first and foremost, is to be as flexible in the design process as we can."

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 15, 2022, with the headline The future of hospitals: Flexible space for the next pandemic. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top