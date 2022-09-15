The future of hospitals: Flexible space for the next pandemic

Officials at Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego had already begun work on a US$1.2 billion (S$1.68 billion) transformation of its campus when the pandemic hit, forcing them to switch gears. As hospitals across the United States struggled to deal with surging cases, it became clear that the facility's new design would need to evolve.

"When the pandemic came along, it really changed the lens of how we do health care design," said Dr Nicholas Holmes, chief operating officer of Rady, the only children's hospital in San Diego County and the largest in California. "And what we learnt over the past few years, first and foremost, is to be as flexible in the design process as we can."