Global Affairs
The forces behind Europe's growing tilt towards Taiwan
China's usual playbook of threatening retaliation is not working as well as before and may even reinforce the backlash against Beijing
"We came here with a very simple, very clear message. You are not alone. Europe is at your side."
Mundane words, yet this message was anything but simple. For it was delivered by Mr Raphael Glucksmann, the French leader of a delegation of European parliamentarians who were received last week by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen at her official Taipei residence.
