The five Ps of a good job and how public policy can help

Much is riding on good jobs and rising incomes to deliver financial assurance and better living standards for Singaporeans. At the National Day Rally last week, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong spoke of the need to become more productive and competitive, so that workers can earn more in real terms.

PM Lee also reiterated the importance of Singapore attracting international talent to grow the collective pie for Singapore. While the benefits of an open-door policy for talent are clear, the reality is that Singaporeans will face competition - both from fellow citizens as well as foreigners - for jobs and opportunities. High inflation also adds impetus to seek jobs that pay well in order to live comfortably in a global city with a rising cost of living.