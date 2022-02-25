The far-ranging shock waves of Putin's move

The phoney war is over. The real war has begun. For several weeks, the US and British governments have believed that Russian President Vladimir Putin was intent on a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. That is now happening.

The precise targets of the Russian military are still emerging. But it is already clear that this is not a limited attack, confined to the disputed regions of eastern Ukraine. Explosions have been heard in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. And there are reports of Russian troops crossing the border from Belarus - which is the shortest and most direct route to Kyiv.