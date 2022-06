"Follow your passion (or dream)." Chances are you've heard that too many times. The two phrases deliver more than 5.5 billion hits when typed into Google's search bar. These include pithy quotes from the famous, like this one by Walt Disney: "All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them."

They also showcase beautiful images with the phrase in fiery words, often atop an empty road to the horizon, perhaps depicting the route to follow.