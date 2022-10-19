The fallout from US chip curbs on China

On Oct 7, the United States government tightened technology restrictions on China, this time targeting the weakest link in China's tech sector: the high end of the semiconductor industry.

Under sweeping export controls, Chinese chipmakers will not be able to obtain advanced logic or memory semiconductors or the tools to make them from not only US companies but also from those anywhere in the world that use US equipment - which means pretty much every supplier - unless they get a licence from the US government.