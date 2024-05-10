The expansion of social safety nets in 20 years of PM Lee’s leadership

The signature achievements are the broadening of state support and community risk pooling to help individuals when they fall on hard times.

Chua Mui Hoong
Senior Columnist
Making Singapore more inclusive and establishing it as a vibrant city were always key goals for PM Lee, said the writer. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Updated
May 10, 2024, 05:00 AM
Published
May 10, 2024, 05:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Living through an epoch sometimes means we are less aware of the changes taking place incrementally around us, until something makes us pause to take stock.

So it is with 20 years of Singapore under Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top