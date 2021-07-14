The EU raises the ante on cutting emissions

Today, the European Union's climate czar Frans Timmermans will present a landmark package of legislation in Brussels to align the world's second largest economy with stricter emissions targets. This will have huge implications not only for industries and consumers across the EU, but also for its trade partners.

Mr Timmermans, a former Dutch politician who is executive vice-president for the EU's "green new deal", under which the bloc has committed by law to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, will present 12 measures to accelerate the transition.