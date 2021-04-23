For Subscribers
The ethical issues around human-monkey chimeras
As scientists move closer to making organisms that are part human and part animal, questions arise about the benefits of such research and the protocols involved in inter-species experiments
The recent announcement that scientists have made human-monkey embryos and cultured them in the lab for two weeks made international headlines.
The technology to make animals that contain cells from other species has been available for decades and used extensively in research. These organisms are called "chimeras".