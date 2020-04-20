The epidemic, the economy and the US election

One barely recognises the United States' political scene from just a few months ago.

In the lead-in to Super Tuesday, insiders foresaw a long, drawn-out battle between Mr Joe Biden and Mr Bernie Sanders for the Democratic nomination leading to their party's national convention in Wisconsin in July. On the Republican side, President Donald Trump would hold rally after rally building support in his base, attacking Mr Biden and touting his economic track.

But in the past six weeks, the world turned upside down because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

• Senator Sanders dropped out of the race and endorsed Mr Biden.

• Both parties' national conventions as envisioned are in doubt.

• Mr Trump has not held a campaign rally while Mr Biden campaigns from home.

• Governors have become political rock stars.

Some of these developments favour Democrats and some, Republicans. Both parties are scrambling to adjust to the new reality. Still, nothing determines the outcome more so than how and when the US economy recovers.

ADVANTAGES CUT BOTH WAYS

Democrats unify early

Mrs Hillary Clinton received her endorsement from Mr Sanders in July 2016. This year, his endorsement of Mr Biden occurred nearly three months earlier, giving the Democratic Party more time to unify behind their standard-bearer and shift the focus from the primary to the general election.

Mr Sanders would not have dropped out this soon, but for the coronavirus impacting the primary schedule and taking away any opportunity for him to rally his voters and pull off the upset.

Advantage: Democrats

White House home-court advantage

Mr Trump no longer holds his signature campaign rallies where he generates massive amounts of publicity, raises funds and builds a database of volunteers for the fall.



Workers from Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust testing a homeless woman for the coronavirus in downtown Miami last week. Both Republicans and Democrats gain competitive advantages as a result of the changes Covid-19 brings to Campaign-2020. How nimble each campaign addresses the new reality will impact the US presidential election. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



However, the President leads the near-daily coronavirus task force briefings. The one-hour plus media events highlight why producer and screenwriter Aaron Sorkin referred to the White House as "the single greatest home-court advantage in the modern world". While Mr Trump commands the stage in the West Wing, Mr Biden broadcasts from his basement studio.

Advantage: Republicans

In-person conventions now in doubt

Some 50,000 people had been expected to attend each of the Democratic and Republican conventions this summer.

Given Singapore's experience with the second wave of Covid-19 and the circuit breaker measures needed as a result, it is hard to imagine either party pulling off its plan, even if they pushed the events back to August.

Conventions are important. They provide each national party a vehicle to come together to organise the campaign structure for the fall campaign by allocating people and resources across all 50 states. It also gives the party the opportunity to provide its vision to the country.

With the conventions occurring in a very scaled-back manner, if in person at all, it will be a huge advantage for the Republicans.

The Trump campaign is set on staff and messaging: "Keep America Great".

The Biden campaign starts from scratch. Without the ability to organise the entire party in Milwaukee in person, the Democrats lose an opportunity to scale quickly.

Advantage: Republicans. Big Time.

Virtual fund-raisers

Campaigns need cash. They are expensive businesses to run. If you cannot raise funds in person, you must do so virtually.

With no track record on which to prognosticate, it's hard to envision Mr Biden and the Democrats being able to raise as much money had they been able to do high-dollar, in-person events.

They will do the best they can with the hand they have been dealt. Mr Biden has multiple virtual fund-raisers lined up for the next few weeks, with many more surely to follow.

These events include a "Women for Biden Virtual Event" with Dr Jill Biden and "A Fabulous Evening with Vice-President Joe Biden with special guests Kristin Chenoweth, Melissa Etheridge, Billie Jean King and Billy Porter", which aims to raise money for the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer) community in Los Angeles.

But these virtual events will not be able to level the playing field - Mr Trump and the Republican National Committee have amassed a massive war chest - US$225 million (S$320 million) against just US$20 million for Mr Biden and the Democrat National Committee.

Advantage: Republicans

GOVERNOR IN V-P STAKES

In America's war against the pandemic, governors lead the nation in battle. Governors decide whether to close schools in their states, whether there should be stay-home notices and how to enforce them. The leaders that have made the tough choices, taken decisive action and been honest with their constituents are held in high regard.

On March 15, the presumptive Democratic nominee announced he would choose a woman as his running mate, so we know one of his criteria. A person with a track record of success on the most important issue facing voters brings great appeal. And, if the woman hails from a battleground state, so much the better.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer meets all these criteria. Woman? Check. Governor? Check. Leadership in Covid-19? Check. Battleground state? Check.

Mr Trump's attacks, calling her a "half-Whit" and referring to her as "that woman", will endear her to voters he desperately needs himself - suburban, college-educated women who often vote Republican.

Combined with the fact that she won Michigan two years after Mr Trump's surprising 2016 upset there, Ms Whitmer becomes the most likely of Mr Biden's choices.

Ms Stacey Abrams, the African American candidate for Georgia governor who nearly won in 2018, often gets mentioned as a running mate. She has the smarts to survive three gruelling months on the stump and the toughness proven by her running in the South as a black woman. She is clearly a rising star, but her lack of executive experience and absence from the front lines of the pandemic works against her.

Mr Biden has other options. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Kamala Harris campaigned hard for president and represent important regions, while Ms Elizabeth Warren might provide a bridge to the Sanders voting bloc.

But, with Covid-19 now all that matters, their chances fade.

V-SHAPE = VICTORY, L-SHAPE = LOSS

Pre-Covid-19, Mr Trump based his re-election campaign on the strength of the US economy, with record highs for the stock market and low unemployment rates.

The pandemic's immediate impact on the US economy eliminated those advantages.

The economy will recover. But when? Will the recovery be a V-shape, with a return to jobs and growth quickly? Or a U-shape, with a return to pre-crisis levels but taking a bit longer? Maybe it will look more like a bathtub, with the recovery taking a lot longer.

An L-shaped chart means we are in for a depression.

The recovery's shape will be the greatest indicator of how Mr Trump will fare at the ballot box.

As Mr Bruce Mehlman, a Washington-based strategist and founder of a bipartisan government relations firm, highlights in his latest analysis, momentum of the economy matters a great deal when it comes to how voters judge an incumbent's performance. If the US experiences a V-shaped recovery, voters are likely to award Mr Trump with the economy's bounce-back, regardless of his performance in the lead-up to the pandemic. Voters tend to have short memories.

THE VIRUS AS TRUMP'S OPPONENT

Both sides gain competitive advantages as a result of the changes Covid-19 brings to Campaign-2020.

How nimble each campaign addresses the new reality will impact the election.

In the end, however, Mr Trump must convince voters his administration led a successful battle against the "invisible enemy" and that his ability to revive the economy means he is the one to lead the US for the next four years.

The last three presidents who ran for re-election have all won. For Mr Trump to become the fourth two-termer in a row, he must beat not just Mr Biden, but his most dangerous opponent, the coronavirus itself.

• Steven R. Okun and Thurgood Marshall Jr served in the Clinton administration as deputy general counsel at the Department of Transportation and White House Cabinet Secretary, respectively. Mr Okun serves as senior adviser for global strategic consultancy McLarty Associates and is a governor of the American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore. Mr Marshall practises law in Washington. The views are their own.