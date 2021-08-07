The enduring political role of monarchies in S-E Asia

As social and political institutions, monarchies were once dominant across South-east Asia. Their influence, however, waned considerably in the face of the military might of predatory European colonial power. By the end of the Second World War, some, like the Emperor of Annam in Vietnam, were forced to abdicate while others, like the sultans of Sumatra, were victims of regicide.

To different degrees after independence, military coups, constitutional revisions, democratic transitions and popular uprisings reduced most of the surviving monarchies in South-east Asia to ceremonial roles as symbols of national unity and identity.