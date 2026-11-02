Villa Vie Odyssey was forced to dock. But the endless cruise's real problem wasn't oil

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The saga of the Villa Vie Odyssey feels like the perfect metaphor for 2026: A year when the AI rich dreamed of a world beyond nation-states and ordinary constraints, only to run aground on the brutal reality of scarce oil.

The cruise ship, on an open-ended voyage promising residents “the freedom of world travel with the comforts of home”, is stranded in Cambodia after saying it ran out of money for fuel.