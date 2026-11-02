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Villa Vie Odyssey was forced to dock. But the endless cruise's real problem wasn't oil

The cruise industry is in pretty rude health in 2026.

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The Villa Vie Residences’ cruise ship Odyssey docked at Sihanoukville port in Preah Sihanouk province, on Oct 28.

The Villa Vie Residences' cruise ship Odyssey docked at Sihanoukville port in Preah Sihanouk province, on Oct 28.

PHOTO: AFP

David Fickling

The saga of the Villa Vie Odyssey feels like the perfect metaphor for 2026: A year when the AI rich dreamed of a world beyond nation-states and ordinary constraints, only to run aground on the brutal reality of scarce oil. 

The cruise ship, on an open-ended voyage promising residents “the freedom of world travel with the comforts of home”, is stranded in Cambodia after saying it ran out of money for fuel.

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Oil prices/Crude oil

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.