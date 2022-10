As Cambodia, Indonesia and Thailand gear up to host major world summits in November, the 55-year-old Association of South-east Asian Nations is facing an existential crisis, owing to severe internal splits over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Myanmar's military coup, and other issues.

The 2007 Asean Charter's vision of deeper political, economic, security, and socio-cultural integration is no more. Salvaging what's left will require accepting this reality and regrouping accordingly.