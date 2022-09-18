The eloquent medicine of poetry

Among the endless things I envy in other folks - the talent to juggle, to tango or surf a wave, to cut onions at speed or design a church, to fold a fitted sheet or heal an animal - there is also this:
The ability to recite poetry.
