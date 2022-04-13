The dollar's reserves of strength

The freezing of Russia's reserves has led to predictions of the US dollar's demise as the world's reserve currency of choice. But it may not be time to write the greenback off just yet.

Gene Frieda
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

LONDON • The freezing of much of Russia's official foreign reserves has inevitably led some again to predict the imminent demise of the dollar's "exorbitant privilege" as the world's reserve currency of choice. But we should not write the greenback's obituary just yet.

On its own, the sanctioning of Russia's reserves will likely reinforce the primacy of the dollar as the backbone of the fiat currency system. Only if the United States were regularly to use such financial sanctions as an offensive foreign policy weapon might a more rapid erosion in the dollar's status occur.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 13, 2022, with the headline The dollar's reserves of strength. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top