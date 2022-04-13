The dollar's reserves of strength

LONDON (PROJECT SYNDICATE) - The freezing of much of Russia's official foreign reserves has inevitably led some again to predict the imminent demise of the dollar's "exorbitant privilege" as the world's reserve currency of choice. But we should not write the greenback's obituary just yet.

On its own, the sanctioning of Russia's reserves will likely reinforce the primacy of the dollar as the backbone of the fiat currency system. Only if the United States were regularly to use such financial sanctions as an offensive foreign policy weapon might a more rapid erosion in the dollar's status occur.