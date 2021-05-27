The disabled and the arts in Singapore

We have many talented artists with disabilities. Yet public opinion lags in its attitude towards the disabled, leaving many of them feeling like second-class citizens.

Works by artist Chng Seok Tin, who became blind at 33 after surgery to remove a brain abscess, currently on display at the National Gallery Singapore in a group show of six post-independence artists. Artist Raymond Lau, 53, was afflicted with Tourett
Artist Raymond Lau, 53, was afflicted with Tourette syndrome at the age of seven. In 2001, he won the Young Artist Award conferred by the National Arts Council. He is a successful painter with a following of collectors. He also teaches other disabled artists at Singapore's Very Special Arts non-governmental organisation.PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Works by artist Chng Seok Tin, who became blind at 33 after surgery to remove a brain abscess, currently on display at the National Gallery Singapore in a group show of six post-independence artists. Artist Raymond Lau, 53, was afflicted with Tourett
Works by artist Chng Seok Tin, who became blind at 33 after surgery to remove a brain abscess, currently on display at the National Gallery Singapore in a group show of six post-independence artists.PHOTO: NATIONAL GALLERY SINGAPORE
  • Published
    36 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

My interest in connecting the disabled and the arts was inspired by three artists I admire: a musician, a painter and a poet. They convinced me that disability does not mean no ability. They showed me that a disabled person could still be a world-class artist. The human spirit is indomitable.

Ludwig van Beethoven is one of the world's greatest composers. Born in Germany in 1770, he died in 1827, at the age of 56. When Beethoven was 45, he began to lose his hearing. He was completely deaf when he composed his magnum opus, the Ninth Symphony. At its premiere in Vienna in 1824, Beethoven stood next to the conductor Michael Umlauf. When the symphony ended, Beethoven couldn't hear the applause until he turned around to face the audience.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 27, 2021, with the headline 'The disabled and the arts in Singapore'. Subscribe
Topics: 