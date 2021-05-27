The disabled and the arts in Singapore

We have many talented artists with disabilities. Yet public opinion lags in its attitude towards the disabled, leaving many of them feeling like second-class citizens.

Tommy Koh‍ For The Straits Times
Artist Raymond Lau, 53, was afflicted with Tourette syndrome at the age of seven. He is a successful painter with a following of collectors.PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
My interest in connecting the disabled and the arts was inspired by three artists I admire: a musician, a painter and a poet. They convinced me that disability does not mean no ability. They showed me that a disabled person could still be a world-class artist. The human spirit is indomitable.

Ludwig van Beethoven is one of the world's greatest composers. Born in Germany in 1770, he died in 1827, at the age of 56. When Beethoven was 45, he began to lose his hearing. He was completely deaf when he composed his magnum opus, the Ninth Symphony. At its premiere in Vienna in 1824, Beethoven stood next to the conductor Michael Umlauf. When the symphony ended, Beethoven couldn't hear the applause until he turned around to face the audience.

