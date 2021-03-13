For Subscribers
The digital solution to America's trade comeback
A swift return by the US to multilateral trade deals like the TPP is unlikely, but a sectoral approach in new growth areas is promising
The economic fallout of Covid-19 has deepened America's class divide and further hastened the erosion of jobs held by the working class. As a result, the Biden administration has made a worker-focused economic recovery the foundation of its policy agenda, both at home and abroad.
US foreign policy will "fight for every American job and for the rights, protections and interests of all American workers", promised Secretary of State Antony Blinken.