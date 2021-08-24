The different worlds of TV medical dramas and real-life ICUs
Television characters survive cardiac arrests far more often than real patients. But medical fiction can provide both escape and education.
(NYTIMES) - When it is quiet in the intensive care unit (ICU), I escape into one of the call rooms. The air is stale and dry, the bed unmade. I take off my mask, angle the computer away from the tousled sheets and log onto Zoom, where a group of writers and producers is discussing another medical emergency.
A young man’s heart has just stopped. The resident rushes to get the defibrillator but before he can, someone objects. It’s a producer noting that the scene feels too predictable. We need something more, he says, maybe a medical mislead or an escalation to hook the viewers before the commercial break. He looks to me for guidance.