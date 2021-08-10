The delusion of peace in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON • On Aug 3, as the Taleban went on the offensive across Afghanistan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

The State Department said the two "emphasised the need to accelerate peace negotiations and achieve a political settlement that is inclusive, respects the rights of all Afghans, including women and minorities, allows the Afghan people to have a say in choosing their leaders, and prevents Afghan soil from being used to threaten the United States and its allies and partners".