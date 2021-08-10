The delusion of peace in Afghanistan

The US agreement with the Taleban is rapidly unravelling in the face of the latter's aggressive onslaught. A humanitarian and security crisis looms

US Bureau Chief
Afghan militia gathering to support Afghanistan security forces against the Taleban, at the home of warlord and former mujahideen Ismail Khan in the country's city of Herat last month.
Afghan militia gathering to support Afghanistan security forces against the Taleban, at the home of warlord and former mujahideen Ismail Khan in the country's city of Herat last month.
  • Published
    1 hour ago
WASHINGTON • On Aug 3, as the Taleban went on the offensive across Afghanistan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

The State Department said the two "emphasised the need to accelerate peace negotiations and achieve a political settlement that is inclusive, respects the rights of all Afghans, including women and minorities, allows the Afghan people to have a say in choosing their leaders, and prevents Afghan soil from being used to threaten the United States and its allies and partners".

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 10, 2021, with the headline 'The delusion of peace in Afghanistan'.
