The decade of living dangerously: Impact of US-China rivalry on Asia
Conflict is not inevitable but the US and Asean need to rise to the profound geopolitical and geo-economic challenges of our times, says Kevin Rudd
The 2020s are going to be a make or break decade for American and Chinese global power, when the balance of strategic, economic and technological power between Washington and Beijing is likely to move closer to parity than ever before.
The 2020s are therefore going to be a decade of living dangerously.