The decade of living dangerously: Impact of US-China rivalry on Asia

Conflict is not inevitable but the US and Asean need to rise to the profound geopolitical and geo-economic challenges of our times, says Kevin Rudd

Kevin Rudd
Containers of Sinovac Biotech Covid-19 vaccine arriving on a Chinese military aircraft in Manila on Feb 28. The writer highlights the need to work “with the grain” in the region, which includes addressing the region’s internal economic and public health needs. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The 2020s are going to be a make or break decade for American and Chinese global power, when the balance of strategic, economic and technological power between Washington and Beijing is likely to move closer to parity than ever before.

The 2020s are therefore going to be a decade of living dangerously.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 