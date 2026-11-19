Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Customers’ expectations are higher, and competition from other airlines is increasing. Can Singapore Airlines still match up?

The new business class seats were co-designed by SIA and Designworks, a BMW company.

When Singapore Airlines (SIA) recently unveiled its next-generation cabins, part of a long-awaited S$2 billion revamp spanning First, Business, Premium Economy and Economy classes, I did what just about everyone else did and zoomed in on pictures of the new business-class seat.

There it was in grey leather, bisected by a yellow-green stripe that bore more than a passing resemblance to the signature colour of SIA’s budget subsidiary Scoot. It felt incongruous on a premium SIA seat.