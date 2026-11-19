The debate over Singapore Airlines’ new business-class seats misses the point
Customers’ expectations are higher, and competition from other airlines is increasing. Can Singapore Airlines still match up?
Karen Tee
When Singapore Airlines (SIA) recently unveiled its next-generation cabins, part of a long-awaited S$2 billion revamp spanning First, Business, Premium Economy and Economy classes, I did what just about everyone else did and zoomed in on pictures of the new business-class seat.
There it was in grey leather, bisected by a yellow-green stripe that bore more than a passing resemblance to the signature colour of SIA’s budget subsidiary Scoot. It felt incongruous on a premium SIA seat.