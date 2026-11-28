Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

AI’s fluency lulls us into thinking it will flag its own blind spots. But the best thing it can do is to know when to call a human.

The more we use AI, the more we run into the pitfalls of simply taking its word for things, says the writer.

“That is a significant jump,” Gemini told me when I confessed to adding 50g of salt instead of 25g to my Neapolitana pizza dough. Instead of turning smooth after kneading, it clung to my hands like it had a grudge against me.

Gemini suggested doubling the other ingredients to fix it, leaving me with 2kg of sticky dough that still refused to rise.