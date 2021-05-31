The dangers of politicised science

Last year, one of my students in a history of science class commented that "no one knows which doctors to trust because they are politicising the pandemic, just like politicians are". The interactions between science and politics are now so complex, so numerous and often so opaque that, as my student noted, it's not clear anymore whom to trust.

People often assume that the objectivity of science requires it to be isolated from governmental politics. However, scientists have always got involved in politics as advisers and through shaping public opinion. And science itself - how scientists are funded and how they choose their research priorities - is a political affair.