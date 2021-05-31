The dangers of politicised science

The coronavirus pandemic illustrates both the benefits and risks of the complicated relationship between science and politics. In the social media age, polarised scientific views are worse than ever.

Liv Grjebine
A group of anti-vaxxers at a rally outside the Michigan State Capitol on May 15. Overall, Republicans tend to be much more anti-science than Democrats, says the writer, and the pandemic has shown the risks of this political divide. People who identify as Republican are much more likely to be resistant to mask-wearing and vaccination. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Last year, one of my students in a history of science class commented that "no one knows which doctors to trust because they are politicising the pandemic, just like politicians are". The interactions between science and politics are now so complex, so numerous and often so opaque that, as my student noted, it's not clear anymore whom to trust.

People often assume that the objectivity of science requires it to be isolated from governmental politics. However, scientists have always got involved in politics as advisers and through shaping public opinion. And science itself - how scientists are funded and how they choose their research priorities - is a political affair.

