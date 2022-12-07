The danger when voters behave like football fans

The state of global politics has economists, political scientists and political philosophers floundering. We are witnessing a level of polarisation rarely seen. From Turkey, Brazil and the Philippines to Sri Lanka, India and the United States, the centre has not held, because people have either veered left or clustered around figures on the far right.

In authoritarian countries, such as North Korea and China, one usually cannot see authentic public expression of political demands. Yet the politics are still there, and they can become apparent during periods of severe strain, as has happened with the widespread backlash in China against the government’s zero-Covid policy. Such moments suggest that the opposition is much larger than it may have seemed.