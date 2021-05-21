For Subscribers
The danger that trails India's black fungus crisis
Widespread misuse of steroids and other drugs in response to Covid-19 raises concerns about secondary infections and antibiotic resistance
A sharp rise in black fungus cases during India's catastrophic second Covid-19 wave has exposed the consequences of over-medication as stretched doctors flout prescription guidelines and panicked patients self-medicate.
The over-prescription of steroids, in particular, to treat Covid-19 patients has been blamed for an explosion of fatal black fungus infections and a shortage of the drug to treat it.