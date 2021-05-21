The danger that trails India's black fungus crisis

Widespread misuse of steroids and other drugs in response to Covid-19 raises concerns about secondary infections and antibiotic resistance

Stephanie Findlay In New Delhi
Covid-19 coronavirus patients with black fungus, a deadly and rare fungal infection, being treated at a hospital in Jabalpur, India, yesterday. Doctors in the country have reported a surge of patients suffering from the infection, which has a mortali
Covid-19 coronavirus patients with black fungus, a deadly and rare fungal infection, being treated at a hospital in Jabalpur, India, yesterday. Doctors in the country have reported a surge of patients suffering from the infection, which has a mortality rate of at least 50 per cent.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
A sharp rise in black fungus cases during India's catastrophic second Covid-19 wave has exposed the consequences of over-medication as stretched doctors flout prescription guidelines and panicked patients self-medicate.

The over-prescription of steroids, in particular, to treat Covid-19 patients has been blamed for an explosion of fatal black fungus infections and a shortage of the drug to treat it.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 21, 2021, with the headline 'The danger that trails India's black fungus crisis'.
