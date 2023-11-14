The curse of the badly run meeting

In January 1944, the Office of Strategic Services, an American wartime intelligence agency, issued a short document. The Simple Sabotage Field Manual offered advice on how ordinary citizens in occupied Europe could disrupt the German war machine.

To cause physical damage, the guide tells the “citizen-saboteur” to use everyday items like salt, nails, pebbles and candles as weapons. This bit of the guide is a window into historical derring-do: dried-up sponges that can expand to plug sewer systems, jammed locks on unguarded buildings, various references to emery dust.