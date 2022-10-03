The crisis of men and boys

David Brooks
Masculinity has gone haywire, says the writer. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
2 min ago
If you have been paying attention to the social trends, you probably have some inkling that boys and men are struggling, in the United States and across the globe.

They are struggling in the classroom. American girls are 14 percentage points more likely to be "school ready" than boys at age five, controlling for parental characteristics. By high school, two-thirds of the students in the top 10 per cent of the class, ranked by grade point average, are girls, while roughly two-thirds of the students at the lowest decile are boys. In 2020, at the 16 top American law schools, not a single one of the flagship law reviews had a man as editor-in-chief.

