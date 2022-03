It was 6.30am on Jan 14 last year when federal agents came to arrest Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) professor Gang Chen at his home, for failing to disclose his links to China in grant applications.

He was so afraid that he dared not even speak to his wife in Mandarin, the language they conversed in, in front of the agents, he told The New York Times in an extensive interview after the United States government dropped all charges against him a year later.