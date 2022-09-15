The Communist Party of China as a global force: A long-term view

As Chinese leaders do, President Xi Jinping has set targets for his country and the ruling Communist Party to reach, the most important being in the year 2049. To coincide with the centenary of the success of the revolution that brought the Communist Party of China (CPC) to power, Mr Xi says China in 2049 should be a "strong, democratic, civilised, harmonious and modern socialist country".

Some of those terms need to be translated for Western audiences. "Democratic" and "harmonious" taken together are code for a united country under the leadership of a single party. "Socialist" means that the state will remain central to the economy.