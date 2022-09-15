The Communist Party of China as a global force: A long-term view

As Chinese leaders do, President Xi Jinping has set targets for his country and the ruling Communist Party to reach, the most important being in the year 2049. To coincide with the centenary of the success of the revolution that brought the Communist Party of China (CPC) to power, Mr Xi says China in 2049 should be a "strong, democratic, civilised, harmonious and modern socialist country".

Some of those terms need to be translated for Western audiences. "Democratic" and "harmonious" taken together are code for a united country under the leadership of a single party. "Socialist" means that the state will remain central to the economy.

All of that is true today, as far as it goes. But to give Mr Xi's ambitions their proper geopolitical dimension, the aim is to make China the largest and most powerful country in the world by 2049, standing alongside the United States globally, but above it in the region.

Essential to this vision is Taiwan, which must be formally brought under Beijing's rule by then, if not earlier. China should have prevailed in its expansive claims in the South China and East China seas. Every country in the region will have learnt both to internalise Beijing's priorities and to respect them.

Without these benchmarks being met, Mr Xi's "China Dream" would become something more akin to a national nightmare.

The China Dream and its ultimate target date, though, involve more than raw power and territorial settlements. In Mr Xi's vision, it also involves the transformation of the ruling party into the kind of governing vehicle that can meet these targets.

It is no coincidence that his multi-volume collection of speeches and articles is called The Governance Of China (Xi 2017, 2018, 2020). Mr Xi aims to transform the party into something that has the capacity and legitimacy to successfully execute the historic mission he has set for it.

Put another way, the CPC should be a smooth-running machine, run by upright officials who are simultaneously capable technocrats, ideologically loyal and selfless in the service of the mission.

How does Mr Xi's vision of the party match that of his most prominent predecessors, Mao Zedong, who led the 1949 revolution, and Deng Xiaoping, who kick-started China's economic take-off thirty years later? In other words, is there a continuum from the revolution in 1949 to Mr Xi's dream in the current day and beyond?

To answer that question requires an overview not just of Chinese politics but also of China's relations with the rest of the world, especially the US.

What it means to go global

The CPC has evolved in its 70 years in power from a revolutionary party to a governing one. Under Mr Xi, it is undergoing a fresh, and - for the rest of the world - a far more important transition. Not only will it be a governing party at home; China's superpower status and expansion of its interests and influence around the world mean that it will be a global party as well.

Such a transition will be felt on two fronts. Over time, as its economy continues to develop and its military power expands, Beijing will expect to be much more of a rule-setter than a rule-taker in the global order.

In Mr Xi's own words, the task of the party and its leaders is to "lay the foundation for a future where we will win the initiative and have the dominant position". That does not mean that China will try to export its own model to other countries. Much sloppy analysis which asserts that Beijing is "exporting its model" misses the point. Even well-credentialled analysts like Dr Elizabeth Economy argue this case, by listing various aspects of its system that Chinese officials are promoting around the world.

But the China model, which combines a centuries-old bureaucratic culture with a Leninist structure imported from the Soviet Union, is neither replicable elsewhere nor fit for purpose in other countries.