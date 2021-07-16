For Subscribers
HomeGround
The CMIO system is 100 years old and needs an update
Categorising Singaporeans by race is useful for tracking and research purposes, but we must allow flexible identities to evolve beyond the four categories of Chinese, Malay, Indian and Others
This year is the 100th anniversary of the origins of the CMIO system that categorises ethnic groups in Singapore into Chinese, Malay, Indian and Others (for Eurasians and other communities).
Such a race-based classification began life in colonial times as a convenient way to manage the disparate population which included migrants from China, the Indian subcontinent and the Malay archipelago, who were physically and occupationally segregated.