From chipmaking tools to rare earth minerals, AI supply chains are set to become the prime battleground in a renewed test of strength between the US and China, says the writer.

It’s been a dizzying week in the world of AI. Jensen Huang, chief executive of US chipmaker Nvidia, has been ousted amid a scandal over his affair with a suspected Chinese spy; Anthropic has listed shares publicly, becoming the latest American AI giant valued at more than US$1 trillion (S$1.29 trillion); the US government has imposed swinging restrictions on China’s access to overseas data centres, causing a slump in Chinese AI stocks. And this past week’s superpower summit in Shenzhen has ended with no extension to the Busan truce, the trade agreement that has stabilised China-US relations since October 2025, which is due to expire in January.

Even before November , the two countries were readying themselves for another test of strength, and AI supply chains now look set to become the prime battleground. From chipmaking tools to the rare earth minerals inside them, Beijing and Washington are both looking for advantages and probing for weaknesses.