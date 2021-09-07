The Chinese control revolution: Maoist echoes of Xi's power play
The Chinese leader is extending the party’s dominance over civil society. The flurry of activity has many of the hallmarks of a new political era.
(FINANCIAL TIMES) A prominent leftist commentator in China has denounced "big capitalists" and entertainment industry "sissy-boy stars". Leading public figures are disappearing from view. Others are racing to declare their fealty - and pledge billions of dollars - to the policy priorities of an all-powerful supreme leader who has life-tenure.
A sudden frenzy of political activity over the past two weeks has many people wondering if China is entering a new political era, one which embraces elements of Maoist political campaigns as the Communist Party continues to take a more domineering role under President Xi Jinping.