The challenge for Asean: To be digital and sustainable

Moving towards both will require collective efforts not only from governments but also from industry and forward-leaning businesses.

Simon Tay and Jessica Wau For The Straits Times
Even during the worst days of the pandemic, two other matters were clearly on people's minds. First was the attraction and effectiveness of the digital economy, which accelerated during this period. Second was heightening concern with climate change and sustainability, and the role that finance and business could play to shift us towards a green recovery.

Emphasis in these two areas have not only continued but also have been further amplified even as societies reopen for activity and cross-border travel. Both are cross-cutting issues that are beginning to shape plans for some of the leading and largest global businesses. Governments will need to consider how to make policies while consumers and citizens are already responding.

