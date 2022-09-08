The case against Asian chauvinism

When we speak of a rising Asia, the term Asian Century naturally springs to mind. To the sensible and sober, that signifies a greater weight for Asia in the overall global calculus. To the polemical, however, it has overtones of triumphalism with which India at least should not be comfortable.

But either way, the Asian Century requires an effective management of the contradictions of our continent. And that, in particular, means a modus vivendi among its key players. That is why "rising but divided" is such a strong concern. It is said that the prerequisite for an Asian Century is an India and China coming together. Conversely, their inability to do so will undermine it.