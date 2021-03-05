The campaign to cancel wokeness

In the United States, conservatives are trying to legislate critical race theory out of being taught in schools

Michelle Goldberg
Critical race theory, the intellectual tradition undergirding concepts like white privilege and microaggressions, is often blamed for fomenting what critics call cancel culture.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    1 hour ago
(NYTIMES) It's something of a truism, particularly on the right, that conservatives have claimed the mantle of free speech from an intolerant left that is afraid to engage with uncomfortable ideas.

Every embarrassing example of woke overreach - each ill-considered school board decision or high-profile campus meltdown - fuels this perception.

