The campaign to cancel wokeness
In the United States, conservatives are trying to legislate critical race theory out of being taught in schools
(NYTIMES) It's something of a truism, particularly on the right, that conservatives have claimed the mantle of free speech from an intolerant left that is afraid to engage with uncomfortable ideas.
Every embarrassing example of woke overreach - each ill-considered school board decision or high-profile campus meltdown - fuels this perception.