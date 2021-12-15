The book Lee Kuan Yew asked for, but didn't live long enough to read
The author of A History Of The People's Action Party: 1985-2021 on how the book, 10 years in the making, arose from a request from Singapore's founding prime minister
The mic drop came one minute into the interview: It was founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew who, in mid-2011, asked Dr Shashi Jayakumar to write a book on the history of Singapore's ruling party.
Given how fundamental Mr Lee was to the book, Dr Jayakumar - who is a senior fellow and head of the Centre of Excellence for National Security at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies - felt the proper way to credit him was to state in his speech yesterday Mr Lee's key role, rather than simply a brief acknowledgement in the introductory matter.