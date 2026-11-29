A revived Democratic Party, unshackled from neoliberalism and focused on the kitchen table rather than culture wars, is a potentially more disruptive force than it has been for decades.

Kitchen table politics – as expressed in a protest sign for a higher minimum wage – will drive the agenda of Democrats riding on a wave of anger against business elites, says the writer.

The blue wave that swept over the United States on Nov 3 was so big that it’s easy to be carried away with statistics. But even more important than the size of the sweep is the changing nature of the party that achieved it.

This Democratic Party is not merely a continuation of the one defined by Bill and Hillary Clinton, Barak Obama and Joe Biden. But nor is it an extension of the democratic socialism of Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the rest.