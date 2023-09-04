The best bosses know how to subtract work

Companies are used to celebrating addition. Profits, customers and share prices should go up rather than fall. Innovation is the adding of new products. Larger numbers are a measure of career success: Managers climb the corporate ladder by taking on more reports, running heftier budgets and trousering bigger salaries. Genuine superstars do not just add. They multiply. The best software programmers are tagged as “10x developers” for supposedly being 10 times more productive than their peers.

Firms are not always opposed to subtraction. There are good kinds of cuts: carbon emissions, most obviously. Reducing costs is a necessary part of management, though not a welcome one. But the value of doing less is underestimated. The best bosses are those who take things away as well as add them on.