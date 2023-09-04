The best bosses know how to subtract work

The minus mindset may be unintuitive, but it is essential

The Economist

The value of doing less is underestimated. It is said the best bosses are those who take things away as well as add them on. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: UNSPLASH
Updated
Published
38 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Companies are used to celebrating addition. Profits, customers and share prices should go up rather than fall. Innovation is the adding of new products. Larger numbers are a measure of career success: Managers climb the corporate ladder by taking on more reports, running heftier budgets and trousering bigger salaries. Genuine superstars do not just add. They multiply. The best software programmers are tagged as “10x developers” for supposedly being 10 times more productive than their peers.

Firms are not always opposed to subtraction. There are good kinds of cuts: carbon emissions, most obviously. Reducing costs is a necessary part of management, though not a welcome one. But the value of doing less is underestimated. The best bosses are those who take things away as well as add them on.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top