The battle between Big Tech and Big Media (with Big Govt backing)
Australia's news media bargaining code has forced Google and Facebook to agree to deals to pay publishers for content. Will this work for Singapore?
From Australia to Europe to Canada, governments in developed countries are moving to introduce laws that would make tech platforms pay news publishers for using and sharing their content.
Australia is at the forefront of this battle, with a news bargaining code that drove Google last month and Facebook this week to strike deals with Australian news publishers.
