The Aukus challenge to Asean

Aukus, the trilateral security pact between Australia, the UK and US, presents a reckoning moment for Asean, amplifying the pre-existing challenges and fault lines that it will have to confront in future

Hoang Thi Ha
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The newly established security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States (Aukus) has sent shock waves across the Indo-Pacific and the trans-Atlantic.

Some Asean countries, especially Indonesia and Malaysia, are also anxious about what Aukus would mean for regional peace, stability and Asean centrality in the region. Aukus presents a reckoning moment for Asean: Its establishment amplifies the pre-existing challenges and fault lines that Asean has and will have to confront in the years to come.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 25, 2021, with the headline 'The Aukus challenge to Asean'. Subscribe
Topics: 