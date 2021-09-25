The Aukus challenge to Asean

The newly established security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States (Aukus) has sent shock waves across the Indo-Pacific and the trans-Atlantic.

Some Asean countries, especially Indonesia and Malaysia, are also anxious about what Aukus would mean for regional peace, stability and Asean centrality in the region. Aukus presents a reckoning moment for Asean: Its establishment amplifies the pre-existing challenges and fault lines that Asean has and will have to confront in the years to come.