The Aukus challenge to Asean
Aukus, the trilateral security pact between Australia, the UK and US, presents a reckoning moment for Asean, amplifying the pre-existing challenges and fault lines that it will have to confront in future.
The newly established security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States (Aukus) has sent shock waves across the Indo-Pacific and the trans-Atlantic.
Some Asean countries, especially Indonesia and Malaysia, are also anxious about what Aukus would mean for regional peace, stability and Asean centrality in the region. Aukus presents a reckoning moment for Asean: Its establishment amplifies the pre-existing challenges and fault lines that Asean has and will have to confront in the years to come.