The Asean key to resolving Myanmar crisis

Precisely because Asean is so diverse within itself, it is well positioned to deal with Myanmar's junta

John Riady For The Straits Times
An anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, on Friday. The Myanmar people do not need foreign homilies on democracy, crippling sanctions that will hurt ordinary people far more than the junta or anything else that will make a bad situation worse. They need the country's friends to come together to help extricate it from the state it is in, says the writer.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    35 min ago
The brutal military coup in Myanmar has put Asean to its latest test, leaving the 10-member group of South-east Asian nations in something of a bind given its standing and values.

Its global relevance demands that it should make a difference to the resolution of a crisis involving one of its member states. At the same time, Asean must respect its own insistence on non-intervention in the internal affairs of nations.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 20, 2021, with the headline 'The Asean key to resolving Myanmar crisis'.
