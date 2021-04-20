For Subscribers
The Asean key to resolving Myanmar crisis
Precisely because Asean is so diverse within itself, it is well positioned to deal with Myanmar's junta
The brutal military coup in Myanmar has put Asean to its latest test, leaving the 10-member group of South-east Asian nations in something of a bind given its standing and values.
Its global relevance demands that it should make a difference to the resolution of a crisis involving one of its member states. At the same time, Asean must respect its own insistence on non-intervention in the internal affairs of nations.