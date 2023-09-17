The art of making good mistakes

Do good teams make fewer mistakes? It seems a reasonable hypothesis. But in the early 1990s, when a young researcher looked at evidence from medical teams at two Massachusetts hospitals, the numbers told her a completely different story: The teams who displayed the best teamwork were the ones making the most mistakes. What on earth was going on?

The researcher’s name was Amy Edmondson and, 30 years after that original puzzle, her new book Right Kind Of Wrong unpicks a morass of confusion, contradiction and glib happy talk about the joys of failure. She solved the puzzle soon enough. The best teams did not make more errors; they admitted more to making errors. Dysfunctional teams admitted to very few, for the simple reason that nobody on those teams felt safe owning up.