Power Play
The art of making China lovable
Will influencers do a better job than 'wolf warriors'? President Xi Jinping's call to step up efforts to get China's message across to foreigners has sparked a range of responses. •Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.
BEIJING • China analyst Andy Mok is known for his staunch pro-Beijing views.
He posts actively on Twitter, most of the time either defending Chinese policies or pointing out the ills in the United States and the wider West.
